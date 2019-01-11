Three Northamptonshire business leaders are named among UK’s most inspirational

Three Northamptonshire business veterans have been named as among the most inspiring and innovative leaders in the UK.

The trio have been included in the annual Faces of a Vibrant Economy listing put together by financial and business advisers Grant Thornton UK LLP.

Alex Goldsmith.

They are Simon Dowson and Nick Carpenter, directors at high performance engineering specialists Delta Motorsport, at the Technology Park, at Silverstone Circuit, and Alex Goldsmith, chief executive of workplace occupational health and wellbeing company Medigold Health, in Queensbridge, Northampton.

Mr Dowson said: “It’s nice to achieve recognition for our innovative work from a firm as well thought of as Grant Thornton.

“It’s very helpful to listen to, share experiences and learn from other likeminded business people.”

Mr Goldsmith said: “Being selected is a great honour. It is the hard work, intelligence and dedication of all those who work at Medigold Health that put it there.”

Mike Hughes, director at Grant Thornton’s Northampton office, said: “We believe that leaders deserve to be championed for their efforts in developing a more purposeful and innovative business environment.

“Alex, Simon and Nick each have an inspiring story to tell about how their vision and innovative approach has helped drive their company’s growth and success.

“By sharing their experiences and encouraging greater collaboration, we hope to inspire other leaders and the next generation to help shape a vibrant economy at all levels.”