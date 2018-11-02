Thousands of prizes on offer for visitors to Wellingborough town centre

Members of Wellingborough’s business community have joined together to reward visitors to the town and spread some Christmas cheer.

Beginning on November 19, visitors who spend £10 or more in participating stores will be awarded a scratch card for the chance to win thousands of prizes donated by those businesses taking part.

Those lucky enough to receive a golden ticket will be entered into a grand prize draw to win a Dacia Sandero worth £7,780.

The promotion has been organised by the Wellingborough Business Improvement District (BID), which is paid for by local businesses through its Discover Wellingborough campaign to attract more people to the town centre.

Launched ahead of the Wellingborough Christmas lights switch-on, which is taking place on Saturday, November 24, from 5.30pm in the town centre, it is hoped both events will help to reinvigorate the town.

Acts from the area will entertain the crowds before the big switch-on by the town’s mayor, Cllr Malcolm Ward.

John Cable, executive director of the BID, said: “Christmas is a magical time of year but it can also be an expensive time, so to add to the festive excitement and make the shopping experience a little more enjoyable, all members of the BID have joined forces to reward shoppers and ignite Christmas cheer.

“Not only can visitors to the town be guaranteed free parking and an excellent choice of independent shops and restaurants, they also have the chance to win some fantastic prizes including a fantastic new car – Christmas is going to be very good for one lucky person.”

Those who receive a golden ticket will be invited to attend a prize draw on Thursday, December 20, at 6.30pm in the Swansgate Shopping Centre where the winner of the Dacia Sandero will be announced.

All members of the BID are invited to join in.

Already planning next year’s events calendar, local businesses are always encouraged to get involved and can get in touch with the BID office if they would like to participate in future town centre events.