Take a look inside new Co-op store opening in Irthlingborough next week

These pictures give shoppers their first look behind the scenes at Central England Co-op’s new food store in Irthlingborough.

The store, which will be based in Church Street where the Express Works factory used to stand, is due to open on Wednesday (November 14).

This piece of land has been vacant since the buildings were demolished following a fire in 2007.

But these pictures show how both the inside and the outside of the store have nearly been completed and are ready for thousands of products to be stacked onto the shelves ahead of the official opening.

The car park has been finished, and special eco-friendly fridges and lighting have been installed to back up the retailer’s eco-friendly ethos.

Store manager Michelle Santoro said: “We are now only days away from the official opening of our new store in Irthlingborough and we cannot wait for everyone to see it.

“These pictures showcase what customers have to look forward to and the store will soon be packed out with everything from everyday items to a whole host of special treats.

“All that is left is for us to come down on Wednesday for the official opening, say hello and take a look around your brand new Central England Co-op Food Store in Irthlingborough.”

The official opening will include a golden ticket giveaway, with the first 50 shoppers through the doors given a ticket with which they could win various prizes including everything from a 49” Smart LED TV or a Bluetooth speaker to Co-operative gift vouchers or Irresistible Fairtrade chocolate bars.

The store will offer a wide range of products, including fresh and local fruit and vegetables, an in-store bakery offering breads and pastries, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen product, Irresistible product ranges, and a selection of food to go.

It will also offer NUS extra, Paypoint, Collect Plus, foreign currency, a free car park, a free cash machine and a life-saving defibrillator.

The Irthlingborough store will be open from 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The new food store will sit alongside a new Central England Co-operative funeralcare Funeral Home.