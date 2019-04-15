Prominent solicitor in Kettering retires after 50 years’ service

A well-known solicitor in Kettering has retired after 50 years’ service.

Michael Reed, a senior partner and solicitor at Lamb & Holmes Solicitors, in West Street, is calling it a day after joining the business in 1965.

Over the years, he has worked closely with colleague and friend Edward Lamb, who is also a senior partner.

Mr Lamb said: “In the early days, Michael was a key member of Kettering Town Football Club and from those early years became involved in a leadership role in many Kettering and Northamptonshire based organisations: Round Table, Rotary, Kettering Golf Club, Northamptonshire Golf Union and the Northamptonshire Law Society.

“He has made an immense contribution to the firm, to the profession and in the life of the town and county. We extend best wishes for a happy and rewarding retirement.”

In recognition of his commitment to the industry, Mr Reed was awarded the Northamptonshire Law Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

He said: “I have been fortunate to be part of a firm with such a long history in Kettering and the surrounding area.

“There have been many changes to Kettering and Corby over the years and no doubt there will be many more. I will miss the hustle and bustle of the legal profession but I am sure I leave Lamb & Holmes in good hands.”

Mr Reed is also a member at Kettering Golf Club and is involved with the Northamptonshire Golf Union and the Rotary Club of Kettering.