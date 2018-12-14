Prestigious award triumph for Northamptonshire eco-nappy maker

An innovative company in Northamptonshire that designs and produces reusable cloth nappies has won a prestigious award.

Bambino Mio, of Staveley Way, in Brixworth, has been presented with the Bridges Positive Impact Award at the annual Amazon Growing Business Awards.

The firm was crowned winner at a ceremony in London after competing against companies from across the UK.

Bambino Mio’s content and communications manager, Victoria Williams, said: “Bambino Mio was founded because we were inspired to create products that were better for families, for babies and for the environment.

“To be recognised for having a positive impact by an industry leader like Amazon is a huge honour and shows that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Selling on Amazon has also opened up new markets for us and helped us provide reusable nappies to families all over the world, helping the environment as we go.”

Doug Gurr, UK manager for Amazon, said: “Businesses like Bambino Mio are the lifeblood of the UK economy and a true inspiration to others, so it’s great to see them recognised for their incredible entrepreneurship, creativity and innovative spirit.”

Along with Bambino Mio, 16 other businesses from across the country were recognised for their successes in a range of categories.

This year’s winners join a prestigious list of businesses who have gone on to further successes after competing in the Amazon Growing Business Awards.

Companies like Revolut, Go Ape, Innocent Drinks, Betfair and Fever-Tree have become household names.