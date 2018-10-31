Plans to build houses for ex-armed forces in Corby deferred

Plans to build new homes for ex-armed forces on a Corby housing estate have been deferred.

Corby councillors agreed last night (Tuesday) they need to make a visit to the controversial Cheltenham Road site in Oakley Vale after residents living near to the proposed development urged them to take a look before making a decision.

The application for 18 homes near to the railway line has been objected to by Corby’s MP Tom Pursglove who has called the Corby Council scheme ‘ridiculous’ as well as 150 residents who have a whole series of objections to the plans.

They claim the development between Aintree Road and Chepstow Close would cause traffic problems, would not have enough parking, will put a strain on existing facilities and would impact on the quality of life for those who already live there.

The highways authority has an objection to the application and the local flood authority also has concerns.

Officers had recommended that despite the various objections councillors approved the plans anyway but the committee decided to go against the advice and have put the decision back.

Conservative Cllr Bob Rutt said: “I knew this site before it was turned into houses when it was quarry land.

“I have a lot of objections.”

Labour councillor Andy Dady also said he thought the development would be better situated in the town centre.

The proposed development site is a patch of grass measuring 0.48 hectares.

The houses would be a mix of one-bed and three-bed properties and built in red brick with grey roofs.

It was being progressed as part of the Homes for Heroes scheme.

Resident Adam Garnet, who was one of a large crowd who went along to the meeting, spoke out against the development and said the ground in the area is already moving.

He said: “We feel there is incredibly poor drainage in the area.

“Our fear is if the ground is developed it will cause flooding to our gardens.

“This could cause subsidence issues for our homes.”

The development will come back to the planning committee after the site visit.