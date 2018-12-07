Northamptonshire's Cafe of the Year top 10 revealed

Here is our Cafe of the Year top ten - you now have the opportunity to vote for your favourite finalist.

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a cafe or tea room and everyone has their number one. Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room is your winner. It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas. Maybe you love the

1. Hungry Hossee, Dale Street, Corby

friendly staff, the quaint surroundings or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room. To vote for your winner, pick up a copy of the current edition of the Telegraph (out now), fill out the coupon and send it back to us. The closing date for votes is noon on Friday, December 21.

2. The Sizzler, 181 Farmstead Road, Corby

3. The Pumphouse, Nene Court, The Embankment, Wellingborough

4. Paulas Diner,Kemp House, Brunel Road, Corby

5. JKs Caf @ The Cordwainer, Bath Road, Kettering

6. Kafe Bloc, 4 Piccadilly Buildings, Sheep Street, Kettering

7. Manvell Farm Tea Room, Manvell Farm, Walgrave

8. Mrs Bs Tea Shop, Newton Hall, 2 High Street, Rushden

9. Caf Aroma, 22a Market Street, Wellingborough