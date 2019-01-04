Northamptonshire housebuilder details its contribution to the region

A Northamptonshire based developer built 801 homes and contributed more than £118 million to the regional economy last year.

The figures from David Wilson Homes South Midlands are contained in a new report that measures the company’s performance and output from July 1, 2017 to June 31, last year.

Highlights of the year for the housebuilder, which covers Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, include the recruitment of eight graduates, trainees and apprentices, supporting nearly 2,000 jobs, ensuring 90 per cent of components used in the construction process were manufactured in the UK, planted or retained 28,320 trees or shrubs on its developments and spent £33.3 million on local contributions and physical work for local communities.

John Dillon, managing director, said: “We are very aware of the vital role we play in helping to boost the local economy.

“We are committed to a strategy that includes leaving a positive and lasting legacy in the communities in which we build homes. This can be through anything including job creation, strengthening surrounding businesses or enhancing and protecting the environment.

“We are very proud to be a major force in the growth and prosperity of the region, and look forward to continuing our work in 2019.”