Northamptonshire firm to use pedal power to help vegetable growers

A software company in Northamptonshire is celebrating its 20th anniversary by digging deep for charity.

Document Genetics, based in Sywell, has adopted The Growing Hub in Leicester and is planning a series of initiatives to support the group’s work.

The Growing Hub is a consortium of volunteers who grow fruit and vegetables and gifts the produce to those who need it most within the community.

The first fundraiser for the firm’s Veg Pledge is a 56km sponsored cycle ride and walk from its offices to The Growing Hub project at Rowley Fields allotments on April 27.

To make it a colourful occasion some of the team will be training for the walk – and doing the walk – dressed as vegetables.

Joe Hyde, of Document Genetics, said: “We are known amongst our customers as problem solvers and so we thought we’d take the theme a bit further by helping The Growing Hub with their challenge of funding.”

Tracey Spears, of The Growing Hub, said: “We are really excited to have the support of Document Genetics. We hope the event goes really well and look forward to welcoming them here in April.”

To support the event visit www.gofundme.com/TheGrowingHub-VegPledge