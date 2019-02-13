Northamptonshire distribution firm is under new ownership

A logistics operator based in Rushden is under new ownership.

Menzies Response, which operated from a 80,000 sq ft warehouse at Express Park, has been acquired by logistics operator Europa Worldwide Group.

The Rushden business will become part of the Europa Warehouse division – which already operates an award-winning warehouse at Grange Park in Northamptonshire plus others in Dartford and Minworth near Birmingham.

The business will continue as normal and Europa Warehouse will take over the existing customer base and 45 employees.

Europa’s managing director Andrew Baxter said: “The acquisition is a great start to the year for Europa, further adding to our growing portfolio.

“The Menzies’ assets are a perfect fit with Europa Warehouse and our aim is to strengthen, develop and grow the business.”

Alongside the warehouse, Europa has also secured Menzies’ contact centre in Kent, which also has 45 staff, and will be rebranded as Europa Contact Centre.

The Europa business was established more than 50 years ago and now employs 800 staff and had a turnover of £180 million last year, with further growth expected for 2019.