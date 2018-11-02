Northamptonshire business organisation in line for double awards success

A leading business organisation which represents around 1,500 businesses across Northamptonshire has been nominated for two national awards for the fifth year in a row.

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, and its sister Chamber in Milton Keynes, have been shortlisted for the overall Chamber of the Year title and the Excellence in Membership Services award at the British Chambers of Commerce Chamber Business Awards 2018.

Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “It is with immense pride and gratitude to every single member of our incredible Chamber team that I can confirm we have been shortlisted for an unbelievable fifth year running for both awards.

“This is fantastic national recognition of the consistent, high level of support and service the team provides to the local business communities in both Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.”

Northamptonshire Chamber members ID Card Centre Ltd has also been shortlisted for the Best Use of Technology award and the High Growth Business of the Year title while Barker Shoes is a finalist in the Digital Communications Award category at the awards.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, November 29.