Northamptonshire Age UK gets pledge of support from leading business group

A major Northamptonshire charity has won the support of a leading business organisation

Northamptonshire Chamber has named Age UK Northamptonshire as its Charity of the Year 2019/20.

Age UK Northamptonshire chief executive Chris Duff.

The move gives Age UK Northamptonshire a number of benefits including membership of the Chamber’s Business Alliance Group to enable it to network with some of the county’s most influential companies.

Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “We feel it is important to support county charities. We look forward to working with Age UK Northamptonshire and helping them to raise their profile and forge new connections with the business community.”

Age UK Northamptonshire chief executive Chris Duff said: “We’re delighted Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce has given our work this prestigious accolade.”