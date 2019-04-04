New design agency launched by expanding Wellingborough print company

A new design agency has been launched in Wellingborough.

The creation of Agencypds has been made possible by a rapid growth in the design department of Print Data Solutions, in Park Farm.

Nick Shelton, founder of the £10 million turnover design and print company Print Data Solutions, said: “Design has become such a significant part of our offer to customers, and creative work for our studio has grown in volume and variety so much over the last few years, that we have decided to create our own dedicated agency to handle clients’ requirements.

“We are proud of the skills and expertise we have developed within the team.”

Studio manager Ian Knighton said: “We look forward to meeting the design challenges of our new and existing clients.”

The company has also branched out into manufacturing with its video in print product, vue tv.

PDS has invested in new machinery to enable the business to embed video screens into printed collateral including brochures, business cards and point of sale materials.

