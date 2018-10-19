More restaurants confirmed for Rushden Lakes as leisure terrace takes shape

The line-up at Rushden Lakes is set to grow as the new West Terrace welcomes its first restaurant later this month.

American fast food chain, Five Guys, will be the first food outlet to open at the West Terrace as part of the continued expansion of the retail and leisure destination just off the A45 at Rushden.

Five Guys is opening at Rushden Lakes this month

The new terrace is a new 154,000 sq ft leisure extension at Rushden Lakes and will include a 14-screen cinema with various new restaurant and leisure operators.

Five Guys is the first of 18 new restaurant and leisure occupiers joining the line-up.

It is due to open its doors to diners on Monday, October 29, and will be followed by Nando’s who will open their new restaurant on the terrace in December.

The leisure terrace will also be home to a 14-screen Cineworld cinema, which is due to open in summer 2019, and welcome other brands including Zizzi, Chiquito, Gourmet Burger Kitchen and TGI Fridays.

Nando's is also on its way to Rushden Lakes

Leisure additions will include mini-golf, a children’s play centre and an indoor climbing wall.

Paul Rich, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, is thrilled to announce that the West Terrace will be opening with the first of many arrivals being Five Guys.

He said: “During the summer, we had a whole host of celebrations including our first birthday and the opening of our East Terrace, with newcomers Hobbycraft, Cotswold Outdoor, Wren Kitchens, Decathlon and AJ Cycles joining the line-up. “We’re really pleased that the celebrations are continuing with our fantastic leisure terrace.

“Now that the leisure phase is well under way, we’re excited to be welcoming such well-known food chains to the park, continuing to ensure Rushden Lakes is the place to shop, eat and explore.

“It continues to be an exciting time here at Rushden Lakes, and we’ve got plenty more to look forward to as we head towards Christmas and into the new year.”