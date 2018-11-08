Mayor opens new takeaway in Corby

A town’s mayor was given the honour of cutting the ribbon for a new takeaway in Corby.

Corby mayor Mohammed Mujibur Rahman was the special guest for the official opening of Simply Indian in Gainsborough Road, Corby, on October 1.

Cllr Rahman said: “I wish Simply Indian the very best of luck and hope they do really well.”

Chef owner Kamrul Hasan has created a new menu with unique dishes as well as the traditional favourites with an onus on healthy style cooking.

Specialties include a grilled healthy selection of meals as well as award winning dishes unique to Simply Indian.

Mr Hasan said: “Our aim is to serve restaurant quality food to our customers.

“With the experience my team have, I’m sure we can make great food for people to order and enjoy.”

The takeaway has an open kitchen where customers can watch their food being cooked while they wait.

Customers can also order online at www.simplyindiancorby.co.uk with a new app coming soon.