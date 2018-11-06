Kettering firm honouring the women of World War One

Women of World War One are being honoured with a banner displayed on the side of a self storage facility in Kettering.

The banner has gone up to commemorate Remembrance Day, this year marking 100 years since the end of World War One.

In the run-up to November 11, the Royal British Legion has been running a movement to say thank you to the First World War generation – to all who served, sacrificed and changed the world.

And to mark the collaboration between the Royal British Legion’s ‘Thank You’ campaign and the Self-Storage Association (SSA UK), Kettering Self Store at Pytchley Business Park has joined with more than a dozen other areas in the country to express their gratitude to the forgotten women of the 1914-18 conflict.

Catherine Davies, head of Remembrance at the Royal British Legion, said: “We owe the First World War generation a huge debt of gratitude for helping shape the world as we know it today.

“Not only the 1.2 million British and Commonwealth Armed Forces who lost their lives on the battlefields but also those who kept the home front going.

“Women played an essential role in the war effort, seizing the opportunity to prove their worth and take another step towards getting the vote.

“Each and every one of them deserves our thanks.”

Rennie Schafer, chief executive officer of SSA UK, said: “We were struck by how few women were remembered in the history books, even though they formed the backbone of the war effort.

“From making ammunition to serving at The Front, they showed such courage, determination and resilience.

“When we appealed for local stories, we were extremely touched by the memories people shared.

“Many of these personal accounts will be posted on our website leading up to Remembrance Sunday.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came forward to honour their female family members.”