Jobs hope as car maker plans electric vehicle test factory in Northamptonshire

About 150 jobs could be created by a Swedish car maker which has chosen Silverstone as the base for a new factory to test electric vehicles.

Uniti Sweden plans to create a pilot production plant at Silverstone’s high-tech business park.

It will be used to produce the Uniti One electric car and should be in operation by 2020 and is expected to create up to 150 jobs.

Uniti chief executive Lewis Horne said: “The UK’s approach to vehicle production, with its focus on light-weighting and innovation in advanced materials, is an ideal model for electric car production globally.

“It’s no secret that some of the world’s best vehicle engineers are clustered around Silverstone.

“When coupled with a government receptive to our ambition and goals, we couldn’t find a better home to establish our pilot production facility.”

The car maker has engineers at an R&D centre in Northamptonshire and created partnerships with local companies KW Special Projects, Danecca and Unipart.

Roz Bird, commercial director at Silverstone Park, said: “This is fantastic news for Silverstone Park and the Silverstone Technology Cluster – a global destination for engineering, innovation and business development.

“Uniti’s vision is very exciting for skills, jobs and the local economy and the region’s supply chain.”

Uniti has announced an equity crowdfunding campaign. For details visit www.uniti.earth/crowdcube