Jobs created as Wellingborough company expands its operations

Jobs have beeen created at a Wellingborough personalised gift business which has acquired a new warehouse to cope with its growing workload.

Online retailer PersonalisedGiftsShop.co.uk has recruited seven extra members of staff bringing its total workforce to more than 40 people.

It has acquired a new facility next to its current site on Park Farm Industrial Estate, bringing its total warehousing space to about 25,000sq ft.

PersonalisedGiftsShop.co.uk was set up by Jane Gokgoz eight years ago from her kitchen table.

The site has gone from stocking just a handful of gifts to more than 14,000 items with turnover expected to reach £7 million in the next financial year.

Ms Gokgoz said: “Our growth over the last eight years has been considerable and reinvesting that back in to the local community is very important to me.

“Wellingborough has been our base since we launched and we will continue to expand here and recruit people from the local area.

“The acquisition of additional storage and production facilities came at the right time for us. We’ve seen a marked increase in demand for our products over the last 12 months which has led us to invest heavily in our production machinery and team.

“We’ve also taken other steps to allow us to respond to the growing demand. We now have our own in-house team of design experts and have put together marketing teams to co-ordinate our online and offline activities.”

She said: “When I first set up the business there were very clear peaks in gift buying – times like Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter.

“That’s where we’ve seen the biggest change. Gift buying has become less seasonal and more of a regular occurrence. Customers buy to mark the arrival of a new baby, a christening, engagement and wedding. They shop for graduations, children starting school and teacher gifts.

“Peak times are still busy for us, but so is the rest of the year.

“Buying a personalised item means customers give a gift which is truly unique.” and special to the person they’re buying for.”

The company has invested in the very latest technology to ensure customers receive top quality items and has a team of in-house designers creating new product ranges daily.