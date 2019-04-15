Jobs created as new law firm moves into Kettering

A new law firm has created 30 jobs with the opening of offices in Kettering.

National Accident Law, which has been put together by the NAHL Group, which owns National Accident Helpline, will be based at Bevan House on Kettering Venture Park.

The firm plans to rapidly increase the size of its workforce and is looking to take on a number of apprentices.

The company has been set up to help people injured in accidents that were not their fault.

Adam Nabozny, managing director of National Accident Law, said: “Legal firms are not best known for their customer service and we felt there was a real opportunity to create a new company in the market that could change that.

“With 25 years of experience from the growth of National Accident Helpline, we were ideally positioned to create a new type of law firm which marries up quality legal services with excellent customer service.

Mr Nabozny added: “To some people the legal process can appear confusing and daunting – but our aim is to provide a service which is modern and straightforward.”

Customers will be able to track the progress of their claim via a smart online service platform.