Jobs created as Kettering depot expands

Jobs have been created with the expansion of a vehicle maintenance and repair facility in Kettering.

Go Plant Fleet Services has constructed a new operating centre and taken on 15 extra staff - bringing the total number of employees to 26.

The move follows its acquisition of SM Sweepers last March in addition to securing a number of new contracts.

The transformation of the site has involved the development of a hi-tech workshop that will service a fleet of 29 vehicles.

It features state-of-the-art equipment together with HGV lifts, Brake Static Tester, testing bays and a store room for parts.

Area manager Adrian Bates said: “It will play a crucial role in the ongoing success of a business that has already exceeded all initial targets.

“We’ve been able to expand the business quite significantly in a very short period of time - it’s been remarkable really.

“We’ve renovated existing offices, developed the site almost beyond recognition, more than doubled the number of drivers and now we’ve completed a workshop to support that growth.

“We’ve also won a number of new contracts, including additional work on the Highways England A14 Improvement Project and others connected to the aggregate industry.

“We’ve exceeded our own targets made at acquisition and that has put us into a position where we’re now able to service any contracting work in the South Midlands.”