Jobs created as car dealership motors into Kettering

Two jobs have been created in Kettering with the opening of a car dealership.

Webuyanycar.com has opened its first branch in the town at the Belgrave Retail Park on Northfield

Avenue.

The new business was officially opened by the Mayor of the Borough of Kettering, Councillor James Burton and Mayoress Mrs Lorraine Burton.

Richard Evans, head of technical services, said: “Our latest opening is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar.com and our support for customers in the Northamptonshire area

“With the new branch, we hope to reduce customer travelling time by expanding to a more central location.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming many new customers in branch.”