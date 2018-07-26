It is time to vote for your top Northants restaurant of 2018

We are on the hunt for the best restaurant of 2018.

English or Indian, Spanish or Italian there’s nothing us Brits love more than eating out at our favourite restaurant, so come on all you bon viveurs

– we need you to pick your overall winner.

You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite restaurants and reduced them down to the supreme top 10.

Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your vote to be the best of 2018.

To vote from the list, simply complete the details on the coupon printed in this week’s paper out today (Thursday) and send it back to us on the address provided.

Please note, we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or ones delivered after the closing date.

Voting will close at noon on Friday, August 10, 2018.

The top 10 finalists - as voted for by our readers

1. Bells Kitchen, 32 Bell Hill, Wellingborough

2. Cafe Luna, 53 Occupation Road, Corby

3. Kafe Bloc, 4 Piccadilly Buildings, Sheep Street, Kettering

4. La Fonte Italian, 42 George Street, Corby

5. Le Spice Merchant, Red Hill Farm, 1 Farm Road, Wellingborough

6. Masala Indian Restaurant, 48 Station Road, Irthlingborough

7. Nazreen, 98 High Street, Burton Latimer

8. Niwan Turkish Restaurant, 31-33 Midland Road, Wellingborough

9. The Italian Market Kitchen, 24 Market Hill, Rothwell

10. The Spice Lounge, 22-24 High Street, Higham Ferrers