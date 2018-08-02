£1,000 up for grabs for a Northants sports club or community initiative

The finalists of the Mick George Skip of Gold competition in Northamptonshire have now been selected.

Voting lines are now open for you to show your support to the shortlist of 43.

The winner will win £1,000.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, said: “Skip of Gold is an initiative which allows us to delve a little deeper to uncover what it is the people of Northamptonshire and the surrounding areas are involved in, so we can invest our money in projects that will directly benefit them.

“Having witnessed first hand how this competition has positively impacted on the winners from previous years, we’re keen to launch the 2018 campaign.”

Throughout the year, Mick George Ltd is continuously supporting the local communities in which the business operates, providing sponsorship arrangements both financially and practically through its service or product provisions. As well as sponsoring Northampton Town FC, the business has donated funds to Rockingham Forest Trust, East Carlton Cricket Club, Desborough & Rothwell Angling Club & Higham Ferrers Skate Park.

Mick George Ltd specialises in skip hire, waste management, aggregate and concrete supply, bulk earthworks and demolition services, as well as a range of home and garden products.

- The top 10 deserving sports clubs and top ten community initiatives have been selected.

- Voting lines are now open until August 30th 2018, giving supporters a chance to vote for their favourite initiative

- The organisation receiving the most votes will be awarded the prize fund and will be announced on September 14th, 2018.

Here’s how it works:

Visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/northantsgold18 to submit your choice of winner.