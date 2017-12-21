Buses to replace trains between Corby and Kettering over 10 day period

A replacement bus service will run between Corby and Kettering’s rail stations over the festive period.

East Midlands Trains has today (Thursday) announced the timetable change while Network Rail carries out essential engineering work.

Anyone wanting to travel by train between Corby and Kettering from December 23 to January 2 will now have to use a bus.

Jake Kelly, managing director for East Midlands Trains, said: “The majority of our services across Christmas and New Year will run as normal but it is always worth double-checking your journey in advance.

“Full timetables, advice and guidance are available on our website or in stations.

“We would like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year.”

During the Kettering to Corby line closure, fewer trains will also run to London St Pancras.

Mark Carne, chief executive at Network Rail, said: “Our Railway Upgrade Plan is the biggest in 100 years.

“A number of massively complex and hugely challenging projects are on the home straight.

“These will bring faster journeys, more comfort and greater reliability to millions of people who rely on the railway.

“Christmas is the quietest period for train travel.

“Our team, therefore, will be out in force throughout the festive period improving the railway.

“While we are keeping 95 per cent of the network open, some routes will be affected by our upgrade works.

“Please make your travel plans before setting off.”