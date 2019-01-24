Bus stop crash leaves Corby children injured

A school bus driver drove away from the scene of a crash which left four Corby children injured, police have said.

An investigation is under way after the incident in Stephenson Way just before 8.20am this morning (Thursday).

Police accident sign

Children on their way to Corby Business Academy were waiting at the stop when the driver of a Rodgers bus went straight through a bollard.

A police spokesman said four children were injured, but that their injuries were not believed to be serious.

Another was treated for shock.

The spokesman added that the bus driver drove off from the scene.

Rodgers Coaches declined to comment when approached by the Northants Telegraph.

Corby Business Academy has been contacted for a comment.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story said two children were injured. This was based on information provided by police, who have since updated us to tell us four were injured.