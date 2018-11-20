Bus firm announces changes to times and routes of Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough services

The biggest bus operator in Northamptonshire has announced a shake-up to 17 of its routes and timetables on journeys to and from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough.

The changes to Stagecoach journeys will come into effect from January 5.

The decisions come after the company held a major review of its network in September.

"Over this period detailed analysis has taken place to review passenger numbers on each route and ways of tackling services which are not commercially viable," a statement from Stagecoach reads.

To see if your bus has been affected by the changes, see our list below.

Service: X1

Wellingborough – Finedon – Burton Latimer – Kettering – Corby – Priors Hall

The X1 between Corby and Wellingborough will be renumbered 47 / 48

The X1 between Corby Town Centre and Corby Business Academy / Priors Hall will be renumbered 2.



Corby: 1

Kingsthorpe – George Street – Beanfield

Revised timetable on a Saturday



Corby: 2

George Street – Stephenson Way – ASDA – Corby Business Academy – Priors Hall

Service X1 journeys running between George Street and Corby Business Academy via Stephenson Way will be renumbered service 2

Service 2 journeys running direct between George Street, ASDA and Corby Business Academy will be renumbered 2A

Service 2A journeys running to and from Corby Industries will be renumbered 2C



Corby: 3

Lodge Park – George Street - Danesholme

Revised timetable



Service: 14

Wellingborough – Irchester

Route 14 incorporated into revised service 49 running between Wellingborough and Rushden Skinners Hill via Irchester, Station Road, B569, Knuston, Boundary Avenue and Grangeway



Service: 15

Stamford Road Estates – Kettering Town Centre – Venture Park (Tesco)

Journeys towards Venture Park will only serve Horsemarket in Kettering town centre



Service: 17

Ise Lodge - Kettering - Desborough

Minor timetables alterations

Service: 18

Ise Lodge - Kettering - Rothwell - Desborough - Market Harborough

Minor timetables alterations



Service: 44/45

Wellingborough – Irthlingborough - Bugby Drive

Monday to Saturday 44/45 journeys are replaced by changes to route 49 and new 48.

School journeys between Woodford and Huxlow School / Bugby Drive - Wellingborough and evening and Sunday journeys are unchanged

Service 48 replaces the Wellingborough - Irthlingborough Cross section of route

Service 49 covers the Irthlingborough Cross to Bugby Drive section



Service: 47 / 48

Wellingborough – Finedon – Burton Latimer – Kettering – Corby

Route 47 will run the current X1 route between Corby Town Centre and Wellingborough

Route 48 will run current X1 route between Corby and Finedon but then run via Irthlingborough Cross, Irthlingborough High Street, and the B571 to Wellingborough

Both services will run hourly proving two buses an hour between Corby and Wellingborough

Buses will no longer run via Station Road or Northfield Road, Kettering.

The current 549 school journey is renumbered 48 and is now open to the general public

The existing early morning and late night service 48 journeys running between Kettering and Burton Latimer Altendiez Way will be included in the new 47 / 48 timetable



Service: 49

Kettering – Burton Latimer – Irchester – Rushden - Irchester - Wellingborough

Service revised to run via Bugby Drive rather than Nene Park Clinic between Irchester and Higham Ferrers replacing part of service 44 and extended beyond Rushden Waitrose to Wellingborough via Irchester replacing service 14

Service rerouted in Rushden to run from Higham Ferrers to Rushden Lakes via Northampton Road and continuing via Crown Walk Waitrose, Wellingborough Road, Masefield Drive, Irchester Road, Washbrook Road, Rushden Town Centre, Grangeway, Irchester and on to Wellingborough

Revised to start and finish in Horsemarket Kettering rather than Eskdaill Street / Newland Street



Service: 50

Kettering – Burton Latimer – Irchester – Rushden - Milton Ernest - Bedford

Service revised to run via Nene Park Clinic between Irchester and Higham Ferrers replacing journeys on service 49

Revised to start and finish in Horsemarket Kettering rather than Eskdaill Street / Newland Street



Contract: 549

Huxlow School - Finedon

The current 549 school journey is renumbered 48 and is now open to the general public



Service: X44

Wellingborough - Brackmills

Morning journeys retimed to operate 10 minutes earlier throughout to provide better arrival times in Brackmills​

Service: X46 / X47

Northampton - Weston Favell - Earls Barton - Wellingborough - Rushden Lakes - Rushden - Raunds

Later journey provided between Wellingborough - Rushden Lakes - Higham Ferrers

Service: 10

West Hunsbury - Shelfleys - Tesco - Gloucester Avenue - Northampton Town Centre - Parklands - Moulton - Kettering

Route 10 will only run at peak times with school journeys serving Bishops Stopford and Southfield Schools in Kettering

Route X10 will provide a part replacement between Moulton and Northampton Town Centre

NEW route X6 will run between Parklands - Kettering Road - Northampton Town Centre

NEW route 3 will run between Mereway Tesco - Shelfleys / West Hunsbury

Route 88 will serve Gloucester Avenue between London Road and Mereway Tesco



Service: X10

Kettering - Broughton - Moulton - Parklands - Northampton Town Centre - Gloucester Avenue - West Hunsbury

Route X10 will run hourly between Kettering and Northampton via Broughton, Moulton, Northampton College, Broadway East and Kettering Road

NEW route X6 will run between Parklands - Kettering Road - Northampton Town Centre

NEW route 3 will run between Mereway Tesco - Shelfleys / West Hunsbury

Route 88 will serve Gloucester Avenue between London Road and Mereway Tesco