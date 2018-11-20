Bus firm announces changes to times and routes of Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough services

The biggest bus operator in Northamptonshire has announced a shake-up to 17 of its routes and timetables on journeys to and from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough.
The changes to Stagecoach journeys will come into effect from January 5.
The decisions come after the company held a major review of its network in September.
"Over this period detailed analysis has taken place to review passenger numbers on each route and ways of tackling services which are not commercially viable," a statement from Stagecoach reads.
To see if your bus has been affected by the changes, see our list below.
Service: X1
Wellingborough – Finedon – Burton Latimer – Kettering – Corby – Priors Hall
The X1 between Corby and Wellingborough will be renumbered 47 / 48
The X1 between Corby Town Centre and Corby Business Academy / Priors Hall will be renumbered 2.
Corby: 1
Kingsthorpe – George Street – Beanfield
Revised timetable on a Saturday
Corby: 2
George Street – Stephenson Way – ASDA – Corby Business Academy – Priors Hall
Service X1 journeys running between George Street and Corby Business Academy via Stephenson Way will be renumbered service 2
Service 2 journeys running direct between George Street, ASDA and Corby Business Academy will be renumbered 2A
Service 2A journeys running to and from Corby Industries will be renumbered 2C
Corby: 3
Lodge Park – George Street - Danesholme
Revised timetable
Service: 14
Wellingborough – Irchester
Route 14 incorporated into revised service 49 running between Wellingborough and Rushden Skinners Hill via Irchester, Station Road, B569, Knuston, Boundary Avenue and Grangeway
Service: 15
Stamford Road Estates – Kettering Town Centre – Venture Park (Tesco)
Journeys towards Venture Park will only serve Horsemarket in Kettering town centre
Service: 17
Ise Lodge - Kettering - Desborough
Minor timetables alterations
Service: 18
Ise Lodge - Kettering - Rothwell - Desborough - Market Harborough
Minor timetables alterations
Service: 44/45
Wellingborough – Irthlingborough - Bugby Drive
Monday to Saturday 44/45 journeys are replaced by changes to route 49 and new 48.
School journeys between Woodford and Huxlow School / Bugby Drive - Wellingborough and evening and Sunday journeys are unchanged
Service 48 replaces the Wellingborough - Irthlingborough Cross section of route
Service 49 covers the Irthlingborough Cross to Bugby Drive section
Service: 47 / 48
Wellingborough – Finedon – Burton Latimer – Kettering – Corby
Route 47 will run the current X1 route between Corby Town Centre and Wellingborough
Route 48 will run current X1 route between Corby and Finedon but then run via Irthlingborough Cross, Irthlingborough High Street, and the B571 to Wellingborough
Both services will run hourly proving two buses an hour between Corby and Wellingborough
Buses will no longer run via Station Road or Northfield Road, Kettering.
The current 549 school journey is renumbered 48 and is now open to the general public
The existing early morning and late night service 48 journeys running between Kettering and Burton Latimer Altendiez Way will be included in the new 47 / 48 timetable
Service: 49
Kettering – Burton Latimer – Irchester – Rushden - Irchester - Wellingborough
Service revised to run via Bugby Drive rather than Nene Park Clinic between Irchester and Higham Ferrers replacing part of service 44 and extended beyond Rushden Waitrose to Wellingborough via Irchester replacing service 14
Service rerouted in Rushden to run from Higham Ferrers to Rushden Lakes via Northampton Road and continuing via Crown Walk Waitrose, Wellingborough Road, Masefield Drive, Irchester Road, Washbrook Road, Rushden Town Centre, Grangeway, Irchester and on to Wellingborough
Revised to start and finish in Horsemarket Kettering rather than Eskdaill Street / Newland Street
Service: 50
Kettering – Burton Latimer – Irchester – Rushden - Milton Ernest - Bedford
Service revised to run via Nene Park Clinic between Irchester and Higham Ferrers replacing journeys on service 49
Revised to start and finish in Horsemarket Kettering rather than Eskdaill Street / Newland Street
Contract: 549
Huxlow School - Finedon
The current 549 school journey is renumbered 48 and is now open to the general public
Service: X44
Wellingborough - Brackmills
Morning journeys retimed to operate 10 minutes earlier throughout to provide better arrival times in Brackmills
Service: X46 / X47
Northampton - Weston Favell - Earls Barton - Wellingborough - Rushden Lakes - Rushden - Raunds
Later journey provided between Wellingborough - Rushden Lakes - Higham Ferrers
Service: 10
West Hunsbury - Shelfleys - Tesco - Gloucester Avenue - Northampton Town Centre - Parklands - Moulton - Kettering
Route 10 will only run at peak times with school journeys serving Bishops Stopford and Southfield Schools in Kettering
Route X10 will provide a part replacement between Moulton and Northampton Town Centre
NEW route X6 will run between Parklands - Kettering Road - Northampton Town Centre
NEW route 3 will run between Mereway Tesco - Shelfleys / West Hunsbury
Route 88 will serve Gloucester Avenue between London Road and Mereway Tesco
Service: X10
Kettering - Broughton - Moulton - Parklands - Northampton Town Centre - Gloucester Avenue - West Hunsbury
Route X10 will run hourly between Kettering and Northampton via Broughton, Moulton, Northampton College, Broadway East and Kettering Road
NEW route X6 will run between Parklands - Kettering Road - Northampton Town Centre
NEW route 3 will run between Mereway Tesco - Shelfleys / West Hunsbury
Route 88 will serve Gloucester Avenue between London Road and Mereway Tesco