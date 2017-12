A bus driver was assaulted while on his break in Wellingborough.

The incident happened in Church Street, between 4.45pm and 5pm on Monday, December 11, when the driver was taking his break at a bus stop.

A man tried to board the bus and when the driver advised him the bus wasn’t in service, the man pushed him to the ground, causing injuries.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.