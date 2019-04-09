Burton Latimer schoolboy makes a splash

A Burton Latimer schoolboy has swum an amazing 5km non-stop to raise money for charity.

Morgan Hover, 10, who attends Meadowside Primary School in the town, swam the incredible distance in 2 hours and 40 minutes as part of the national Swimathon 2019, the world's largest annual fundraising swim.

Morgan Hover with his medal

Morgan, who undertook the challenge in the pool at Montsaye Sports Centre in Rothwell, has so far raised £215, smashing his £100 target.

Proud mum Andria said: "His determination and commitment to this event and this charity shows so much dedication and stamina, especially for a 10-year-old.

"This is a challenge not a lot of adults would be able to complete and I am so very proud of him.

"He is an inspiration to his generation in what you are able to achieve if you put your mind to it."

Morgan Hover

Swimathon 2019 raises money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

Cancer Research UK, the world’s leading cancer charity, is dedicated to saving lives through research.

They don’t receive any government funding for their work, so their progress is all thanks to the support of people like you.

Marie Curie provides expert care, guidance and support for people living with any terminal illness, and their families.

About 2,100 Marie Curie Nurses work day and night, in people’s homes all over the UK, providing hands-on care to people when they need it most.

On the weekend of March 29 to 31, more than 21,000 swimmers headed to more than 600 pools across the UK to raise money for the two charities.

Morgan's fundraising page can be found here.