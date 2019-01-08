Burton Latimer’s ‘Christmas Street’ raises more than £10,000

A Burton Latimer street’s Christmas lights extravaganza raised more than £10,000 for four causes.

Hollow Wood Road, dubbed ‘Christmas Street’, sees every occupied home in the 28-house cul-de-sac put on a dazzling array of festive lights.

Christmas lights in Hollow Wood Road. Pictures by John Woods. NNL-190701-145526005

Last year’s efforts them in the running to be named Britain’s most festive street and enabled the purchase of two defibrillators after raising more than £5,000.

But this year they went one better - raising a huge £11,762.

One of the organisers who lives in the street, Jamie Featon, said: “It’s been incredible, the support has just been amazing.

“We’ve been blown away as a street.

Christmas lights in Hollow Wood Road. Pictures by John Woods. NNL-190701-145547005

“We knew we were going to do quite well early on but this is huge.”

All of the lights, bar from one house, have now been taken down.

Jamie estimated that about 20,000 people visited the street to look at the lights over the month they were up, with some coming from as far as Milton Keynes and Daventry to take a peek.

He said that the street was quiet and almost unrecognisable since the lights came down, adding that residents were looking forward to a break before they start the process all over again in September.

The money raised from this year’s efforts will go to four causes - two charities and two local children.

Animal rescue charity Nanna and Kettering-based Cransley Hospice will benefit from donations made.

The families of youngsters Ava, who has Kleefstra syndrome, and Ethan, who has a heartbreaking story, will also receive some funds.

Jamie, whose own house had about 3,500 lights on it, said: “It [the money] is going to have a massive impact, especially for the children.

“Their families are battling to buy equipment for them and this should help them.

“They should hopefully be able to buy at least one piece of equipment they need.”