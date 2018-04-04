Burton Latimer logistics firm’s Easter donations

Young and old were given an Easter treat thanks to staff at a logistics firm.

Staff at XPO, which works with Weetabix in Burton Latimer, donated a pile of chocolate eggs which were then delivered to a care home and Kettering General Hospital.

The visit to The Yews in Burton Latimer took place on Thursday, March 29.

Scott Paul, Jayne Newman and Lisa Swainston gave the donated eggs to the elderly residents which were gratefully received.

Saturday, March 31, saw a visit to KGH’s Skylark ward to visit the children spending Easter in hospital.

Lisa from the play team on the ward was overwhelmed with the gifts of Easter eggs and toy rabbits and happily helped set the table for all to view the eggs.

Kenny Miles, Paul Wilson, Vince Holly and Lisa Swainston were the representatives for XPO on this day.

Two of the children who attended with the workers had themselves spent time in the ward and were happy to go to visit now they were well and as appreciation of their care during their stay.

These were Oliver Bayes, son of Lisa Swainston, and Charlie Wilson, son of Paul Wilson.

Kenny Miles also brought along his daughter Olivia Miles to help give out the donated eggs to the children on the ward.

An XPO spokesman said: “We are really proud of all the donations made by the colleagues during this Easter period and we hope to do the same again next year!”