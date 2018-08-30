Burton Latimer curry house voted Northamptonshire Telegraph Restaurant of the Year

A Burton Latimer curry house has been crowned the Northamptonshire Telegraph Restaurant of the Year.

Nazreen – A Passion For India took the title after receiving the highest number of votes from our readers.

It’s the latest in a line of awards for the High Street restaurant, having previously been voted our Curry House of the Year in both 2016 and 2017.

Owner Chand Miah was delighted to add another trophy to their cabinet.

He said: “We, the management and team at Nazreen, would like to thank all of our friends and customers for their custom and support.

“It is a great pleasure to win Northamptonshire Telegraph Restaurant of the Year 2018 having won the Northamptonshire Telegraph Curry House of the Year award in 2017 and 2016.

“We are pleased to be voted the best in the area time and time again, and our team is thrilled to have taken this prestigious award.

“To be recognised as the best curry house of the year and then restaurant of the year is an incredible honour and we’re ecstatic to share this achievement with our friends, customers and all the team at Nazreen.

“Without their support this wouldn’t have been possible.

“We look forward to providing excellent food, excellent atmosphere, excellent service and excellent value – this is the Nazreen assurance to you.”

Second place went to Bells Kitchen in Finedon, with Kettering’s Kafe Bloc coming third.