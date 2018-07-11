Burst water main causing problems in Raunds

Work is ongoing to fix a burst water main in Raunds.

The problem is causing low pressure or no water at all for customers in the town today (Wednesday).

A message on the Anglian Water website says: “We’re really sorry but some customers in London Road, Raunds, may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

“We’ve identified a burst water main in your area that we’re working hard to fix so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

“This should be by 1pm today but we’ll update this message if anything changes.

“Again, we’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”