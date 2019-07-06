Burnt-out Wellingborough factory and vehicle shells revealed in post-fire pictures

New images have been released by the fire service showing the aftermath of yesterday’s devastating fire at a Wellingborough recycling plant.

Wellingborough firefighters have released the images after they spent the night bringing the fire under control. They were still on the scene this morning (Saturday, July 6) damping down the area.

A conveyor belt escaped the worst of the flames. Picture by Wellingborough fire station.

Eight fire crews from across the county were called to the fire in Neilson Road at the Finedon Road industrial estate at just after 3pm yesterday (Friday, July 5).

This morning crew members from Wellingborough posted the images on social media showing the devastating scene at the burnt-out factory.

Several lorries were seen completely destroyed among the debris.

There was also still some disruption on the adjacent railway line this morning with some trains on the mainline to and from St Pancras running through Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby cancelled.

Recycling bales are still smouldering.

