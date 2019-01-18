Burglary at East Northants village home

Jewellery and cash were stolen from a property in an East Northants village.

Offenders broke into the property, in Ashton, on Monday (January 14) and stole the items as well as a push bike, some time between 9am and 6pm.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in Ashton on Monday, or who may have any information about the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.