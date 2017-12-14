Burglars use brick to smash their way into Kettering house

Thieves stole cash and jewellery after using a brick to smash their way into a house in Kettering.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary which took place in Northumberland Road, Kettering, sometime between 9.55pm and 10.10pm yesterday (Wednesday).

A rear patio door was smashed using a brick and items stolen included a leather wallet, silver necklace, silver bracelet, cash, a cash tin and a Superdry fleece with white flecks on it.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.