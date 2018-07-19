Burglars target Kettering shop

Burglars stole a bicycle after breaking into a Kettering shop last night.

Police were called to motor spares and cycling shop Wilco in Stamford Road at about 10.30pm yesterday (Wednesday).

A force spokesman said the offenders used “body force” to break down the door before stealing a bicycle.

The Co-Op store further up Stamford Road was ram-raided earlier this week but police say there is no suggestion they are linked, although officers remain open to all avenues.

Witnesses to the Wilco burglary should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.