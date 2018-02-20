Burglars steal till from Kettering bakery

Three men stole a till and its contents from a Kettering bakery.

The incident happened at Santoro’s bakery in Rockingham Road between 2am and 3am this morning (Tuesday).

The offenders got into the shop by smashing the front window with a brick.

When inside, they stole the till and its contents.

Officers believe three men were involved who drove away in a small dark green or grey car.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.