Burglars steal cash from Corby business

Police in Corby are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a business.

The break-in happened between 3am and 4am yesterday (Wednesday, March 6) at Alexander Court in Fleming Road.

The offenders arrived in a white Vivaro-type van with a refrigeration unit on the top.

Two of the four offenders then climbed on to the roof of the building and broke in through a skylight.

A quantity of cash was stolen.

The suspects were white men. One of them appeared to be wearing Adidas jogging bottoms and trainers, with stripes to the side.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the vehicle or people involved, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.