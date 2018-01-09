Burglars steal cash and personal documents from Northampton home

Two males, both described as wearing "face-coverings", made a getaway last night after stealing money and a large silver box containing personal documents.

The incident happened in West Mead Court in Standens Barn on Monday, January 8, between 6pm and 7.40pm, when two offenders forced access to the property via the front door.

They stole cash and a large silver box containing personal documents.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offenders are described as two males with face-coverings making off in a silver/blue hatchback vehicle."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.