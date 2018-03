Burglars left empty-handed after smashing their way into a house being built in Kettering.

The incident took place in Wilson Terrace at about 11.30pm on Monday (March 5).

The offenders gained access to a house under construction by smashing the rear window.

Nothing was stolen from the property.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.