Burglars smash window and leave empty-handed after Northamptonshire break-in

Police are hunting for burglar(s) who forced their way into a property in Mears Ashby by smashing a back window before they left through the front door.

The incident happened in Earls Barton Road, Mears Ashby, sometime between 10am and 12.10pm on Sunday, November 11, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Offender(s) broke into the property by smashing a back window and while they were inside they carried out a search of the property but left via the front door when the burglar alarm was activated.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.