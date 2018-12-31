Burglars break into Corby house

A Corby house was broken into over Christmas.

Offenders forced their way into the property in Occupation Road at some point between 10am on December 24 and 9.20am on December 28.

They conducted a search inside but nothing is believed to have been stolen from the house, which is near to the junction with Thoroughsale Road.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.