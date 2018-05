Burglars broke into a Moulton home on Saturday afternoon.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary, which happened at a house in The Avenue, some time between midday and 5.30pm on Saturday, May 12.

The thieves broke in via a conservatory door at the rear of the house.

Anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.