Burglar disturbed by Northampton homeowner before running off with gang of men

A burglar broke in through a window at the back of a Northampton house before being disturbed by one of the residents.

The burglary took place in Vyse Road, Boughton between 4pm and 4.20pm yesterday (Sunday, May 13), when the offender/s broke in through a window at the back of the house.

One of the offenders entered the house, went upstairs and was disturbed by one of the residents.

The man left the house empty-handed, via the front driveway, and was seen running away onto Harborough Road with a group of other males.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "There are believed to have been five or six males in total, all white, in their teens or early 20s, and wearing hoodies. One of the men is described as being in his mid-20s and having a ginger beard."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.