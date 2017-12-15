Burger King issue statement over rumours of Kettering store

Hopes of a Burger King branch in Kettering have been dealt a whopper blow after the chain said they ‘had no information’ about a new restaurant there.

Several rumours have circulated on social media over the past months, with some convinced the burger giant is to open a store in Newland Street.

The Northants Telegraph asked Burger King if the rumours were true or if they had any plans to open a store in the town in the future.

A Burger King spokesman said: “Burger King franchisees are regularly evaluating opportunities to bring our great-tasting products to more guests in new locations.

“We do not currently have any information regarding a restaurant at this location but will keep you informed of further information if it becomes available.”

When the Northants Telegraph asked Burger King if the statement could be taken to mean they had no plans, they declined to comment.

Fans of the chain’s famous double bacon cheeseburger currently have to travel to Corby’s Willow Place, the A14 at Thrapston or Northampton to get their fix.

Burger King formerly had a store in Carina Road, in what is now Nando’s.

The branch closed in 2006, with what was believed to be between 20 and 35 jobs lost at the time.