Burger chain confirms it’s coming to Rushden Lakes

An American burger chain has confirmed it is set to open a restaurant at Rushden Lakes.

The Northants Telegraph recently reported that documents submitted to East Northants Council (ENC) suggested Five Guys was on its way to the major retail and leisure development.

While ventilation layout plans and an acoustic report relating to a unit in the west terrace had been commissioned on behalf of Five Guys, there was no confirmation from the burger chain about the proposed unit.

However, a spokesman for Five Guys has since confirmed this and said: “We’re coming to the area, which is great.”

It is not yet known when the new restaurant will open, but Five Guys will be in a terrace which will contain numerous food and drink outlets when completed.

It will be on land at the far end of the scheme where work has already started on phase two.

Recruitment has started for the new Rushden Lakes restaurant with Five Guys advertising for a general manager and assistant manager on its own website.

Five Guys was established in Virginia in 1986 by the Murrell family.

The first UK restaurant opened in Covent Garden on July 4, 2013, and is now the fastest growing restaurant in the UK.

In March 2016, Five Guys knocked Nando’s off the top spot as becoming the UK’s favourite fastfood chain (research by Market Force) and won the same award in 2017.

Five Guys says it does not have freezers or microwaves in any of its restaurants and its handcrafted burgers are grilled to order.

Fries are hand-cut each morning and cooked in peanut oil.

All ingredients are sourced locally and customers can find out which farm the beef and potatoes have come from by checking out the restaurant’s notice board.

Bosses say there are more than 250,000 possible combinations to order a burger at Five Guys and more than 1,000 possible ways to customise one of their milkshakes.

Five Guys will be joining the likes of Wildwood, Pizza Express, Jamaica Blue, Bill’s Bewiched and Patisserie Valerie which are already serving food and drink to customers at Rushden Lakes.

