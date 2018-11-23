Bungle the Chow Chow puppy returns home after national campaign to free 'dangerous' Northamptonshire dog

A four-month-old Northamptonshire puppy who was locked up after it bit a police officer has returned home after a national campaign.

Bungle, a Chow Chow, was detained under the Dangerous Dogs Act and was looking at nine months away from his owners David and Susan Hayes.

But after more than 3,500 people backed the 'Free Bungle' campaign on Facebook, Northamptonshire Police announced last night (November 23) that the puppy has returned home under a 'voluntary control order' (VCO).

Chief superintendent Chris Hillery defended the police's actions and says Bungle has now only returned home now after a 'proportionate investigation and risk assessment' of the 16-week-old Chow Chow.

He said: "To be absolutely clear I fully support the officers’ actions in this case, the dog was unattended in a live carriageway and was aggressive to those present resulting in the officer being bitten.

"The potential risk posed by the dog at that time is not diminished by its age or that it was frightened.

“I would like to thank the officers and staff who have worked professionally on this matter. In particular a dog officer who worked late into the evening yesterday to expedite the risk assessment and return the dog to its family as soon as possible.

"Finally, I can report the officer who was bitten is recovering well."

It came after the four-month-old puppy escaped home earlier this month. He caused a traffic jam on the A508 near Towcester and was found cowering under a lorry by a police officer.

However, when the officer tried to coax Bungle out, the puppy bit him on the arm and hand.

The bitten officer reportedly had to attend hospital with bruising and puncture wounds, and Bungle was detained under the Dangerous Dogs Act.