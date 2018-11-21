Budget Tesco store coming to Kettering

A new discount chain run by supermarket giant Tesco looks set to come to Kettering.

Last year Tesco put in plans to build a new retail store adjacent to its Carina Road superstore, but mystery surrounded who might occupy the unit.

The Chatteris store was kept a secret until it was unveiled in September.

Those plans have since been approved - and the Northants Telegraph can exclusively reveal it’s planned that Jack’s will open there in the future.

Jack’s, named after Tesco founder Jack Cohen, aims to rival discount grocers Aldi and Lidl and opened its first store at a mothballed Tesco in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, in September.

A recent updated planning statement said: “The applicant, Tesco Stores Ltd, can now confirm that the application proposals form part of the initial trial of the new Jack’s format store.

“As such the ambition for the application proposals is that the unit would most likely be occupied by Jack’s.

“This new retail format specialises in convenience retailing with a focus on affordable pricing and British producers and suppliers.

“The planned stores will operate as a separate entity from existing Tesco stores but will form part of the Tesco family and will benefit from shared resources associated with existing Tesco stores.

“In the case of Kettering, the proposed store being adjacent the existing Tesco Extra unit will allow a sharing of logistics which reduces redundant processes whilst allowing for more cost-efficient operations with the additional benefit of reducing environmental impact.”

Jack’s stores are being opened in new locations, old Tesco units and next to current Tesco stores, as with the Kettering branch.

Stores will sell about 2,600 products, with 1,800 of these branded Jack’s.

There is no concrete commitment for Jack’s to occupy the unit but plans say Tesco has made a public commitment to that effect.

Kettering Council planners have since approved the application, subject to conditions.

The number of car parking spaces will drop from 619 to 599 as a result of the new 18,159 sq ft shop.

The store will be open from 6am to 11pm and will create the equivalent of 30 full-time jobs.