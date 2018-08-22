Budget supermarket just months away from opening in Irthlingborough

A budget supermarket chain has applied for a premises licence for its new store.

Aldi is building a new store in Attley Way, Irthlingborough, after securing planning permission back in May 2016.

Work on the new site can be seen from the A6 and the German supermarket chain has just applied for a premises licence for the store.

It has applied to East Northants Council to sell alcohol off the premises from 7am to 11pm Monday to Sunday.

It has also applied for opening hours of 7am to 11pm Monday to Sunday.

Anyone wishing to have their say on the premises licence application has until September 13 to do so.

Bosses have previously said the new store will create about 40 jobs for the area, for which recruitment has already started.

Online positions being advertised for the new store include retail deputy manager, store assistant, store apprentice and caretaker.

Speaking after planning permission was granted, Aldi bosses said the store will not offer a ‘one-stop shop’, but has been designed to encourage shoppers to make linked trips between the store and other local, independent businesses and to provide a complementary shopping offer for the town.

According to the Aldi website, the new store is due to open in November 2018.

It will be opening just a month after Irthlingborough’s new Co-op store, which is due to open in Church Street in the town in October.

