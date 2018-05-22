Bubble Rush raises more than £20,000 for Kettering charity

A 5km run through coloured foam has raised more than £20,000 for Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.

More than 1,500 participants turned out in the sun at Wicksteed Park on Sunday (May 20) for the event.

The course had one big difference to many fun runs – the four colourful bubble stations on route, where the bubble cannons shot out foam onto delighted ‘bubble runners’.

Families of all ages enjoyed running, dancing and walking their way through the foamy madness, with many ‘baby bubblers’ completing the route in their pushchairs.

Events manager Shelley Green said: “We’re blown away by the success of the Bubble Rush event.

“Thank you so much to everyone who took part for your incredible enthusiasm and for your fabulous fundraising.

“We’ve had some brilliant feedback about how much families have enjoyed their day and we’ve managed to raise a phenomenal amount of money to continue providing an outstanding quality of hospice care to the local community.”

Although sponsorship money collected by fundraisers taking part in the event has yet to be counted, the event looks to have raised more than £20,000.

This is the first year that Cransley Hospice have held the Bubble Rush event and it was a complete sell-out, with the charity even having to open a waiting list for those that had left it too late but wanted to enter.

The hospice team has confirmed that the event will return for 2019 and has encouraged all Bubble Rush fans to check their website for updates coming soon at www.cransleyhospice.org.uk.